New Analyst Forecast: $EOG Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EOG. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EOG.

$EOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$EOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $135.0 on 03/06/2025

An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $154.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $143.0 on 01/02/2025

$EOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$EOG Insider Trading Activity

$EOG insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $999,331 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 568 shares for an estimated $76,867

$EOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 734 institutional investors add shares of $EOG stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

