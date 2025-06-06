New Analyst Forecast: $EOG Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EOG. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 135.0 for EOG.

$EOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $133.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $154.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $143.0 on 01/02/2025

$EOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EOG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$EOG Insider Trading Activity

$EOG insiders have traded $EOG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY R. LEITZELL (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $999,331.

$EOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 766 institutional investors add shares of $EOG stock to their portfolio, and 769 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

