New Analyst Forecast: $ENVA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENVA. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ENVA.
$ENVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$ENVA Insider Trading Activity
$ENVA insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,483 shares for an estimated $5,789,893.
- DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $4,936,435.
- SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 9,046 shares for an estimated $859,854
- LINDA JOHNSON RICE sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $261,075
- JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $105,155.
$ENVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $ENVA stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPARTA 24 LTD. removed 31,628,438 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,054,041,973
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 182,796 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,650,781
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 178,008 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,188,452
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 177,693 shares (+131.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,037,204
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 130,494 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,600,500
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 128,678 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,337,646
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 122,796 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,773,680
