New Analyst Forecast: $ENVA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENVA. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ENVA.

$ENVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$ENVA Insider Trading Activity

$ENVA insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,483 shares for an estimated $5,789,893 .

. DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $4,936,435 .

. SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 9,046 shares for an estimated $859,854

LINDA JOHNSON RICE sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $261,075

JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $105,155.

$ENVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $ENVA stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

