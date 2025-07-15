New Analyst Forecast: $ENTG Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENTG. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 98.0 for ENTG.

$ENTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $115.0 on 04/21/2025

$ENTG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.

$ENTG Insider Trading Activity

$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751

OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,259 shares for an estimated $126,132.

$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

