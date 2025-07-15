New Analyst Forecast: $ENTG Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENTG. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 98.0 for ENTG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENTG forecast page.
$ENTG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 07/14/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/10/2025
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/20/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/08/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $115.0 on 04/21/2025
$ENTG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ENTG Insider Trading Activity
$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751
- OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,259 shares for an estimated $126,132.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,202,901 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $630,109,779
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,863,003 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $512,895,502
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,136,898 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $361,895,837
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,520,997 shares (+235.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,016,817
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 3,067,962 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,385,315
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,361,065 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,545,966
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,080,945 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,041,068
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.