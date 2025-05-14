New Analyst Forecast: $ENTA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENTA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ENTA.

$ENTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENTA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

$ENTA Insider Trading Activity

$ENTA insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $256,050 and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444 .

PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979

$ENTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $ENTA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

