New Analyst Forecast: $ENTA Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENTA. Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a price target of 24.0 for ENTA.

$ENTA Insider Trading Activity

$ENTA insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $256,050 and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444 .

and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated . PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979

$ENTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ENTA stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

