New Analyst Forecast: $ENTA Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENTA. Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a price target of 24.0 for ENTA.
$ENTA Insider Trading Activity
$ENTA insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $256,050 and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444.
- PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979
$ENTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ENTA stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,038,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,729,760
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,750,000
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 785,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,516,889
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 736,104 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,063,294
- KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 618,512 shares (+41.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,414,186
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 449,945 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,483,696
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 311,010 shares (+674.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,716,775
