ENR

New Analyst Forecast: $ENR Given $26.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENR. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for ENR.

$ENR Insider Trading Activity

$ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK J MOORE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
  • ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447.
  • KEVIN J HUNT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,250
  • SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) sold 2,812 shares for an estimated $108,233
  • CYNTHIA J BRINKLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,480
  • MARK STEPHEN LAVIGNE (President and CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,680

$ENR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ENR stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 1,437,652 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,014,547
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,175,639 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,175,118
  • FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 775,221 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,194,612
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 517,210 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,474,923
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 515,124 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,412,510
  • PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 424,290 shares (+204.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,694,756
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 339,931 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,170,735

