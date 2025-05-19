New Analyst Forecast: $ENR Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENR. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for ENR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENR forecast page.

$ENR Insider Trading Activity

$ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J MOORE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447 .

. KEVIN J HUNT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,250

SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) sold 2,812 shares for an estimated $108,233

CYNTHIA J BRINKLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,480

MARK STEPHEN LAVIGNE (President and CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ENR stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.