New Analyst Forecast: $ENR Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENR. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for ENR.
$ENR Insider Trading Activity
$ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J MOORE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
- ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447.
- KEVIN J HUNT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,250
- SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) sold 2,812 shares for an estimated $108,233
- CYNTHIA J BRINKLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,480
- MARK STEPHEN LAVIGNE (President and CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,680
$ENR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ENR stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,437,652 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,014,547
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,175,639 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,175,118
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 775,221 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,194,612
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 517,210 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,474,923
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 515,124 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,412,510
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 424,290 shares (+204.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,694,756
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 339,931 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,170,735
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.