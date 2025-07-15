New Analyst Forecast: $ENR Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENR. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 24.0 for ENR.

$ENR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $27.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 01/30/2025

$ENR Insider Trading Activity

$ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE purchased 21,009 shares for an estimated $494,761

DONAL L MULLIGAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,600

PATRICK J MOORE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

KEVIN J HUNT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,250

CYNTHIA J BRINKLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,480

MARK STEPHEN LAVIGNE (President and CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,680

JOHN J DRABIK (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,860

$ENR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $ENR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

