New Analyst Forecast: $ENR Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENR. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 24.0 for ENR.
$ENR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 07/15/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $27.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 04/11/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 01/30/2025
$ENR Insider Trading Activity
$ENR insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V VITALE purchased 21,009 shares for an estimated $494,761
- DONAL L MULLIGAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,600
- PATRICK J MOORE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
- KEVIN J HUNT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,250
- CYNTHIA J BRINKLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $92,480
- MARK STEPHEN LAVIGNE (President and CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,680
- JOHN J DRABIK (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,860
$ENR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $ENR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,437,652 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,014,547
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,175,639 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,175,118
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 775,221 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,194,612
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 517,210 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,474,923
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 515,124 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,412,510
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 424,290 shares (+204.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,694,756
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 339,931 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,170,735
