New Analyst Forecast: $ENPH Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENPH. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ENPH.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 03/26/2025

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Daniel Yang from HSBC set a target price of $81.0 on 11/08/2024

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $610,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

