New Analyst Forecast: $ENPH Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENPH. Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 53.0 for ENPH.
$ENPH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 06/02/2025
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $31.11 on 04/25/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 04/24/2025
- Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025
- Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025
- Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $84.0 on 04/23/2025
$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$ENPH Insider Trading Activity
$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700
- BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $185,390
- MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519
$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 497 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 2,680,567 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,329,182
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,538,044 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,485,630
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,437,337 shares (+960.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,186,760
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,349,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,707,435
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,224,113 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,956,211
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,199,917 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,454,849
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,147,423 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,805,011
