ENLV

New Analyst Forecast: $ENLV Given $13.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENLV. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 13.0 for ENLV.

$ENLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 03/24/2025
$ENLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ENLV stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 426,069 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $413,372
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 70,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,045
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 67,886 shares (+527.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,862
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 38,970 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,808
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,161 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,113
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 22,297 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,632
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 17,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,930

Stocks mentioned

ENLV

