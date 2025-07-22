New Analyst Forecast: $ENLV Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENLV. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 13.0 for ENLV.
$ENLV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 03/24/2025
$ENLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ENLV stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 426,069 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $413,372
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 70,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,045
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 67,886 shares (+527.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,862
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 38,970 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,808
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,161 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,113
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 22,297 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,632
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 17,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,930
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.