New Analyst Forecast: $ENIC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ENIC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ENIC.
$ENIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ENIC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 2,933,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $10,650,093
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 2,385,840 shares (+112.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,801,696
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,364,309 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,731,290
- CROSSMARK GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. added 1,878,353 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,142,214
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,416,781 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,632,873
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 957,890 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,132,300
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 862,000 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,818,740
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.