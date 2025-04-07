Stocks
EMN

New Analyst Forecast: $EMN Given 'Buy' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EMN.

$EMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$EMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $119.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $102.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $121.0 on 11/04/2024
  • Steve Byrne from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $119.0 on 10/16/2024

$EMN Insider Trading Activity

$EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK J COSTA (CEO & Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,010 shares for an estimated $11,343,326.
  • BRAD A LICH (EVP & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,377 shares for an estimated $3,785,484.
  • STEPHEN GLENN CRAWFORD (EVP, Manf. & Chf Sustain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,199 shares for an estimated $2,130,600.
  • ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,720 shares for an estimated $592,376.
  • JULIE A. MCALINDON (SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr) sold 4,456 shares for an estimated $471,623
  • CHRISTOPHER MOORE KILLIAN (SVP & CTO) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $321,405
  • WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263
  • MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990

$EMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $EMN stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

