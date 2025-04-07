New Analyst Forecast: $EMN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EMN.

$EMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EMN forecast page.

$EMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $119.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $102.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $121.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Steve Byrne from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $119.0 on 10/16/2024

$EMN Insider Trading Activity

$EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J COSTA (CEO & Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,010 shares for an estimated $11,343,326 .

. BRAD A LICH (EVP & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,377 shares for an estimated $3,785,484 .

. STEPHEN GLENN CRAWFORD (EVP, Manf. & Chf Sustain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,199 shares for an estimated $2,130,600 .

. ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,720 shares for an estimated $592,376 .

. JULIE A. MCALINDON (SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr) sold 4,456 shares for an estimated $471,623

CHRISTOPHER MOORE KILLIAN (SVP & CTO) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $321,405

WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263

MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $EMN stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.