New Analyst Forecast: $EMN Given $101.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMN. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 101.0 for EMN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EMN forecast page.
$EMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/29/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 04/28/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jeffrey Zekaukas from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 04/28/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $106.0 on 04/28/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $91.0 on 04/09/2025
$EMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EMN Insider Trading Activity
$EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) sold 2,037 shares for an estimated $206,103
- WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263
- MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $EMN stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 964,071 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,944,295
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 716,189 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,103,412
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 583,926 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,449,719
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 415,600 shares (+240.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,618,516
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 347,877 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,651,442
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 321,706 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,345,515
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 306,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,986,859
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.