New Analyst Forecast: $EMN Given $101.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMN. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 101.0 for EMN.

$EMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jeffrey Zekaukas from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $106.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $91.0 on 04/09/2025

$EMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$EMN Insider Trading Activity

$EMN insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) sold 2,037 shares for an estimated $206,103

WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263

MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990

$EMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $EMN stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

