New Analyst Forecast: $EME Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EME. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EME.
$EME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EME in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
$EME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$EME Insider Trading Activity
$EME insiders have traded $EME stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY GUZZI (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $3,052,210
- JOHN W ALTMEYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $809,900
- MAXINE LUM MAURICIO (CAO, EVP & General Counsel) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $462,587
- ROBIN A WALKER-LEE sold 947 shares for an estimated $390,950
- ROBERT PETER LIND (VP and Controller) sold 447 shares for an estimated $216,960
$EME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $EME stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 727,117 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,764,256
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 521,147 shares (+3878.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,631,565
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 309,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,219,735
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 285,942 shares (+56287.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,692,741
- FMR LLC removed 285,564 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,553,021
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 265,834 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,260,221
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 213,631 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,964,426
