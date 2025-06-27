New Analyst Forecast: $EME Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EME. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EME.

$EME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EME in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

$EME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$EME Insider Trading Activity

$EME insiders have traded $EME stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY GUZZI (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $3,052,210

JOHN W ALTMEYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $809,900

MAXINE LUM MAURICIO (CAO, EVP & General Counsel) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $462,587

ROBIN A WALKER-LEE sold 947 shares for an estimated $390,950

ROBERT PETER LIND (VP and Controller) sold 447 shares for an estimated $216,960

$EME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $EME stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

