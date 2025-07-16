New Analyst Forecast: $EMBC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMBC. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EMBC.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MELCHER has made 2 purchases buying 23,000 shares for an estimated $283,641 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

