New Analyst Forecast: $EMA Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMA. Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for EMA.
$EMA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/22/2025
- Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 04/21/2025
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 03/21/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 02/24/2025
