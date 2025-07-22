Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $EMA Given $63.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EMA. Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for EMA.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 04/21/2025
  • William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 03/21/2025
  • Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 02/24/2025
