New Analyst Forecast: $ELVN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELVN. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ELVN.

$ELVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$ELVN Insider Trading Activity

$ELVN insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 55,035 shares for an estimated $1,217,858 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 25,500 shares for an estimated $561,793 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $492,831 .

. JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $488,331.

$ELVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ELVN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

