New Analyst Forecast: $ELVN Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELVN. Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 52.0 for ELVN.

$ELVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $39.0 on 03/21/2025

$ELVN Insider Trading Activity

$ELVN insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 61,702 shares for an estimated $1,353,432 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,928 .

. JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $720,084 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $551,354.

$ELVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ELVN stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

