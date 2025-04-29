New Analyst Forecast: $ELV Given $465.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELV. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 465.0 for ELV.

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 928 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

