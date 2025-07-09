New Analyst Forecast: $ELV Given $434.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELV. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 434.0 for ELV.

$ELV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ELV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $485.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $434.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $478.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $465.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $518.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $485.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $529.0 on 04/15/2025

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 01/13.

on 05/15, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 818 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 671 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

