ELV

New Analyst Forecast: $ELV Given $310.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELV. Whit Mayo from Leerink Partners set a price target of 310.0 for ELV.

$ELV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELV recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $ELV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $478.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Whit Mayo from Leerink Partners set a target price of $310.0 on 07/18/2025
  • David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 07/15/2025
  • A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $484.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $434.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $478.0 on 06/04/2025
  • David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $465.0 on 04/25/2025

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074
  • CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635
  • RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 785 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,675,257 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $728,669,784
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,475,499 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,783,045
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,471,569 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $572,381,478
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 878,855 shares (+66.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,266,770
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 868,829 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,905,861
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 680,228 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,871,970
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 666,534 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,915,628

