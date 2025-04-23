New Analyst Forecast: $ELS Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELS. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 77.0 for ELS.
$ELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $ELS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,838,809 shares (+172.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,664,679
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,352,584 shares (+592.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,282,094
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,779,404 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,508,306
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,323,836 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,167,477
- NORGES BANK removed 1,319,411 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,872,772
- FMR LLC removed 1,175,283 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,273,847
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,026,922 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,393,005
