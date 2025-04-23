Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ELS Given $77.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELS. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 77.0 for ELS.

$ELS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $ELS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,838,809 shares (+172.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,664,679
  • INVESCO LTD. added 3,352,584 shares (+592.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,282,094
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,779,404 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,508,306
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,323,836 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,167,477
  • NORGES BANK removed 1,319,411 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,872,772
  • FMR LLC removed 1,175,283 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,273,847
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,026,922 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,393,005

