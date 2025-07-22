New Analyst Forecast: $ELS Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELS. Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a price target of 72.0 for ELS.
$ELS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ELS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a target price of $72.0 on 07/22/2025
- Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.5 on 07/15/2025
- Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025
- Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 05/01/2025
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/22/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/29/2025
$ELS Insider Trading Activity
$ELS insiders have traded $ELS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL SEAVEY (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $647,172
$ELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $ELS stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 5,630,075 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $375,526,002
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,730,814 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,145,293
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,653,118 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,962,970
- DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO added 1,402,865 shares (+42001.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,571,095
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. removed 1,317,368 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,868,445
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,099,742 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,352,791
- UBS GROUP AG removed 969,204 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,645,906
