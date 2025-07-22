New Analyst Forecast: $ELS Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELS. Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a price target of 72.0 for ELS.

$ELS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ELS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a target price of $72.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/29/2025

$ELS Insider Trading Activity

$ELS insiders have traded $ELS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SEAVEY (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $647,172

$ELS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $ELS stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

