New Analyst Forecast: $ELMD Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELMD. Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a price target of 29.0 for ELMD.
$ELMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 07/22/2025
- Kyle Bauser from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 02/20/2025
$ELMD Insider Trading Activity
$ELMD insiders have traded $ELMD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SUMMERS has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 111,475 shares for an estimated $3,120,226.
- KATHLEEN SKARVAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,583 shares for an estimated $2,334,281.
$ELMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ELMD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 152,480 shares (+362.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,638,172
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 107,201 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,557,815
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 87,400 shares (+1181.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,085,364
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 74,625 shares (+131.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,780,552
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 70,046 shares (+164.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,671,297
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 53,872 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,285,385
- SOWELL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC removed 51,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,226,069
