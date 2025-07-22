Stocks
ELMD

New Analyst Forecast: $ELMD Given $29.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELMD. Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a price target of 29.0 for ELMD.

$ELMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Kyle Bauser from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 02/20/2025
$ELMD Insider Trading Activity

$ELMD insiders have traded $ELMD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW SUMMERS has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 111,475 shares for an estimated $3,120,226.
  • KATHLEEN SKARVAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,583 shares for an estimated $2,334,281.

$ELMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ELMD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Stocks mentioned

