New Analyst Forecast: $ELF Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELF. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 120.0 for ELF.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ELF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ELF forecast page.
$ELF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 07/09/2025
- Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 06/20/2025
- Anna Glaessgen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 06/13/2025
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $145.0 on 06/06/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 06/06/2025
- Olivia Tong from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 06/02/2025
$ELF Insider Trading Activity
$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 124,853 shares for an estimated $8,342,745.
- JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 61,186 shares for an estimated $5,523,429.
- JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,709 shares for an estimated $4,286,737.
- KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,706 shares for an estimated $4,286,577.
- SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,653 shares for an estimated $4,276,199.
- MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,495 shares for an estimated $4,110,617.
- LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,570 shares for an estimated $913,305.
- MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,875 shares for an estimated $715,205.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ELF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,325,485 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,227,203
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 707,529 shares (+3675.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,425,745
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 586,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,796,698
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 559,966 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,160,265
- UBS GROUP AG added 546,848 shares (+92.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,336,585
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 502,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,572,695
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 502,728 shares (+1439.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,566,291
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.