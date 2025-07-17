New Analyst Forecast: $ELF Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELF. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 120.0 for ELF.

$ELF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Anna Glaessgen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $145.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Olivia Tong from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 06/02/2025

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 124,853 shares for an estimated $8,342,745 .

. JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 61,186 shares for an estimated $5,523,429 .

. JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,709 shares for an estimated $4,286,737 .

. KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,706 shares for an estimated $4,286,577 .

. SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,653 shares for an estimated $4,276,199 .

. MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,495 shares for an estimated $4,110,617 .

. LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,570 shares for an estimated $913,305 .

. MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,875 shares for an estimated $715,205.

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

