New Analyst Forecast: $ELAN Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ELAN. Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a price target of 11.0 for ELAN.

$ELAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ELAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a target price of $11.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrea Alfonso from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 12/09/2024

$ELAN Insider Trading Activity

$ELAN insiders have traded $ELAN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R DAVID HOOVER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,557

LAWRENCE ERIK KURZIUS has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $211,000 and 0 sales.

$ELAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ELAN stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

