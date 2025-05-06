New Analyst Forecast: $EL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EL. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EL.
$EL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.
$EL Insider Trading Activity
$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 19 purchases buying 520,300 shares for an estimated $33,606,198 and 0 sales.
- AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.
$EL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 546 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,930,011 shares (+163.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $669,572,224
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,395,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,508,966
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 3,313,557 shares (+11026.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,450,503
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,278,632 shares (+148.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,831,827
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 2,458,379 shares (+45.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,329,257
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,452,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,883,501
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,430,720 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,255,385
