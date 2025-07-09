New Analyst Forecast: $EL Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EL. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $EL.

$EL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EL forecast page.

$EL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Erwan Rambourg from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $95.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $63.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 05/02/2025

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

on 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EL Insider Trading Activity

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 9 purchases buying 132,500 shares for an estimated $8,681,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $46,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.