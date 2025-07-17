New Analyst Forecast: $EL Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EL. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 93.0 for EL.
$EL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $93.0 on 07/17/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 07/15/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $99.0 on 07/15/2025
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025
- Erwan Rambourg from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 06/27/2025
- Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 06/26/2025
$EL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$EL Insider Trading Activity
$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 9 purchases buying 132,500 shares for an estimated $8,681,706 and 0 sales.
- AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $46,053
$EL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,408,608 shares (+326.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $488,968,128
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,534,537 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,279,442
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,510,802 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,712,932
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,293,471 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,369,086
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,900,418 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,427,588
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,863,162 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,968,692
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,683,823 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,132,318
