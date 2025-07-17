New Analyst Forecast: $EL Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EL. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 93.0 for EL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EL forecast page.

$EL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $93.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $99.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Erwan Rambourg from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 06/26/2025

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EL Insider Trading Activity

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 9 purchases buying 132,500 shares for an estimated $8,681,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $46,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.