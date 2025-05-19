Stocks
EIX

New Analyst Forecast: $EIX Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EIX. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EIX.

$EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX forecast page.

$EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025
  • Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024

$EIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EIX Insider Trading Activity

$EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666
  • ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 463 institutional investors add shares of $EIX stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.