New Analyst Forecast: $EHC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EHC. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EHC.

$EHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$EHC Insider Trading Activity

$EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

$EHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $EHC stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

