EH

New Analyst Forecast: $EH Given 'Buy' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EH. Daiwa gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EH.

$EH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EH forecast page.

$EH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CARMIGNAC GESTION removed 895,671 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,102,339
  • UBS GROUP AG added 756,415 shares (+1733.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,909,754
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 686,622 shares (+921.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,810,863
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 589,527 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,282,102
  • GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 446,353 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,027,827
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 332,120 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,229,229
  • NORGES BANK added 241,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,808,872

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

