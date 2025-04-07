New Analyst Forecast: $EH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EH. Daiwa gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EH.
$EH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
$EH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARMIGNAC GESTION removed 895,671 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,102,339
- UBS GROUP AG added 756,415 shares (+1733.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,909,754
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 686,622 shares (+921.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,810,863
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 589,527 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,282,102
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 446,353 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,027,827
- STATE STREET CORP removed 332,120 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,229,229
- NORGES BANK added 241,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,808,872
