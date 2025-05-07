New Analyst Forecast: $EGP Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGP. Nicholas Thillman from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 190.0 for EGP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGP forecast page.
$EGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Thillman from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James set a target price of $190.0 on 04/14/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 04/06/2025
$EGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $EGP stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,673,663 shares (+141.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,606,174
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 856,971 shares (+234.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,955,441
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 479,873 shares (+210.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,014,817
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 387,134 shares (+91.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,131,135
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 295,570 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,064,655
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 273,217 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,848,596
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 268,359 shares (+34.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,068,935
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.