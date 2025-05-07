New Analyst Forecast: $EGP Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGP. Nicholas Thillman from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 190.0 for EGP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGP forecast page.

$EGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Thillman from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James set a target price of $190.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 04/06/2025

$EGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $EGP stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.