New Analyst Forecast: $EGO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGO. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EGO.
$EGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGO forecast page.
$EGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EGO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,740,134 shares (+4624.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,485,792
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,946,234 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,810,499
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 2,296,018 shares (+648.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,141,787
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 2,239,685 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,304,115
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 1,150,595 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,109,347
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,058,137 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,734,497
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,007,348 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,979,264
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.