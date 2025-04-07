Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $EGO Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGO. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EGO.

$EGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
  • National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024

$EGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EGO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 4,740,134 shares (+4624.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,485,792
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,946,234 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,810,499
  • ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 2,296,018 shares (+648.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,141,787
  • HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 2,239,685 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,304,115
  • L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 1,150,595 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,109,347
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,058,137 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,734,497
  • HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,007,348 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,979,264

