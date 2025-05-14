New Analyst Forecast: $EGHT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGHT. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EGHT.
$EGHT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$EGHT Insider Trading Activity
$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 303,827 shares for an estimated $670,948.
- LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $135,166.
- KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $15,336.
- ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223
$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 1,480,443 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,960,886
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,462,797 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,925,594
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,455,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,910,406
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 796,293 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,126,102
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 721,949 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,927,603
- STATE STREET CORP added 582,863 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,556,244
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 532,556 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,924
