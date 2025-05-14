New Analyst Forecast: $EGHT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGHT. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EGHT.

$EGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$EGHT Insider Trading Activity

$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 303,827 shares for an estimated $670,948 .

. LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $135,166 .

. KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $15,336 .

. ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223

$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

