New Analyst Forecast: $EGBN Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EGBN. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 20.0 for EGBN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGBN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGBN forecast page.
$EGBN Insider Trading Activity
$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
- ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 882,452 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,531,492
- BLACKBARN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 380,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,980,000
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 264,444 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,477
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 195,567 shares (+164.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,106,907
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 178,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,746,778
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 168,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,531,591
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 167,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,526,950
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.