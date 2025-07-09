New Analyst Forecast: $EG Given $370.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EG. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 370.0 for EG.
$EG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $396.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $370.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $398.0 on 07/07/2025
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/19/2025
- C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $410.0 on 05/06/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $361.0 on 05/06/2025
- David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $396.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $415.0 on 04/11/2025
$EG Insider Trading Activity
$EG insiders have traded $EG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERALDINE LOSQUADRO sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $540,945
- JAMES ALLAN WILLIAMSON (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $337,970
- BEVEREN GAIL VAN (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 830 shares for an estimated $290,848
$EG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $EG stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 881,483 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,269,218
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 471,690 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,379,127
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 437,895 shares (+96.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,100,390
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 350,019 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,172,403
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 277,796 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,931,620
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 158,927 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,742,946
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 152,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,484,850
