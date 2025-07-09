New Analyst Forecast: $EG Given $370.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EG. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 370.0 for EG.

$EG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $396.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $370.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $398.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $410.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $361.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $396.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $415.0 on 04/11/2025

$EG Insider Trading Activity

$EG insiders have traded $EG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALDINE LOSQUADRO sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $540,945

JAMES ALLAN WILLIAMSON (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $337,970

BEVEREN GAIL VAN (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 830 shares for an estimated $290,848

$EG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $EG stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

