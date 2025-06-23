New Analyst Forecast: $EFX Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFX. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $EFX.

$EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Reduce" rating on 06/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

$EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) sold 18,911 shares for an estimated $4,693,331

JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 552 shares for an estimated $136,995

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

