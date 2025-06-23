New Analyst Forecast: $EFX Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFX. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $EFX.
$EFX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Reduce" rating on 06/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
$EFX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$EFX Insider Trading Activity
$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981.
- JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) sold 18,911 shares for an estimated $4,693,331
- JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285.
- LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 552 shares for an estimated $136,995
$EFX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,009,987 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $489,552,433
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,139,771 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,602,624
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,087,446 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,858,347
- DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,560,000
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 987,772 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,581,748
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 974,488 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,346,297
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 790,919 shares (+119.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,636,231
