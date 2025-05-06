New Analyst Forecast: $EFSC Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFSC. Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 65.0 for EFSC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EFSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFSC forecast page.

$EFSC Insider Trading Activity

$EFSC insiders have traded $EFSC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SANBORN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,955,864 .

. JAMES M HAVEL sold 5,525 shares for an estimated $323,046

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EFSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EFSC stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.