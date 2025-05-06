New Analyst Forecast: $EFSC Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFSC. Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 65.0 for EFSC.
$EFSC Insider Trading Activity
$EFSC insiders have traded $EFSC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD SANBORN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,955,864.
- JAMES M HAVEL sold 5,525 shares for an estimated $323,046
$EFSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EFSC stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 38,992,127 shares (+5540.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,199,155,962
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 171,165 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,653,706
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 170,318 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,605,935
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 146,002 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,234,512
- STATE STREET CORP added 129,379 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,296,975
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 107,996 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,090,974
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 98,703 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,566,849
