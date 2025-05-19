New Analyst Forecast: $EFC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EFC. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EFC.

$EFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$EFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 03/31.

$EFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $EFC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

