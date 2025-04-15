New Analyst Forecast: $EEFT Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EEFT. Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 130.0 for EEFT.
$EEFT Insider Trading Activity
$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550
- KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515.
- NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323.
- MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.
$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 282,695 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,072,353
- UBS GROUP AG added 238,882 shares (+899.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,566,624
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 231,037 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,759,845
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 206,018 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,186,891
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 190,453 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,586,186
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 189,594 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,497,846
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 146,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,050,325
