New Analyst Forecast: $EEFT Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EEFT. Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 130.0 for EEFT.

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550

KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515 .

. NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323 .

. MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

