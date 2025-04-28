New Analyst Forecast: $EDIT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EDIT. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EDIT.

$EDIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

$EDIT Insider Trading Activity

$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,250 shares for an estimated $31,813 .

. ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029

LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 2,891 shares for an estimated $4,945

BAISONG MEI (EVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 541 shares for an estimated $1,123

$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

