New Analyst Forecast: $EDAP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EDAP. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EDAP.
$EDAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $EDAP stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANQUE TRANSATLANTIQUE SA added 720,499 shares (+7063.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,412,178
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 709,074 shares (-72.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,389,785
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $686,000
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 321,800 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $630,728
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 288,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,465
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 60,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,600
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 42,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,844
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.