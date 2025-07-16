New Analyst Forecast: $ED Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ED. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $ED.

$ED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ED in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

$ED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ED recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $88.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $107.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $103.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $120.0 on 04/09/2025

$ED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$ED Insider Trading Activity

$ED insiders have traded $ED stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH MILLER (VP & Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 1 shares for an estimated $203 and 0 sales.

$ED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $ED stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

