New Analyst Forecast: $ED Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ED. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $ED.
$ED Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ED in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
$ED Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ED recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $88.0 on 07/16/2025
- Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $107.0 on 06/30/2025
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 06/18/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 05/05/2025
- Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025
- Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $103.0 on 05/02/2025
- Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $120.0 on 04/09/2025
$ED Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
$ED Insider Trading Activity
$ED insiders have traded $ED stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH MILLER (VP & Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 1 shares for an estimated $203 and 0 sales.
$ED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $ED stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. added 2,298,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,204,606
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 2,223,959 shares (+130.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,947,625
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 2,171,367 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,131,476
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,477,742 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,423,487
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,283,185 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,907,429
- FMR LLC added 1,167,954 shares (+225.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,164,032
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,152,892 shares (+215.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,498,326
