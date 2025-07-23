New Analyst Forecast: $ECO Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECO. Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a price target of 29.0 for ECO.
$ECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ECO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 277,297 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,128,263
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 202,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,465,791
- FIL LTD removed 121,877 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,693,481
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 89,800 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,984,580
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 89,384 shares (+343.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,975,386
- SEMMAX FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC. added 83,122 shares (+210.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,836,996
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 62,196 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,374,531
