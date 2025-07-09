Stocks
ECL

New Analyst Forecast: $ECL Given $288.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECL. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 288.0 for ECL.

$ECL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ECL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $286.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $288.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $325.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $260.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $303.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $273.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $290.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $275.0 on 04/17/2025

$ECL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ECL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575
  • NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 9,930 shares for an estimated $2,519,737
  • MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572
  • GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 2,234 shares for an estimated $565,202
  • ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $473,490
  • TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035
  • VICTORIA REICH sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $352,300
  • DAVID MACLENNAN has made 2 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $231,678 and 0 sales.
  • JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

ECL

