New Analyst Forecast: $ECL Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECL. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 260.0 for ECL.
$ECL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $268.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $260.0 on 05/20/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 04/02/2025
$ECL Insider Trading Activity
$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $17,216,728.
- LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575
- NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 9,930 shares for an estimated $2,519,737
- MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572
- GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 2,234 shares for an estimated $565,202
- ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $473,490
- TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035
- DAVID MACLENNAN has made 2 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $231,678 and 0 sales.
- JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866
$ECL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 689 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 799 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,083,941 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,800,722
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 996,400 shares (+27677.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,607,328
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 816,729 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,057,136
- UBS GROUP AG added 685,184 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,707,847
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 663,591 shares (+175.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,233,590
- ALECTA TJANSTEPENSION OMSESIDIGT removed 634,300 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,807,736
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 623,778 shares (+112.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,140,198
