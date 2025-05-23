New Analyst Forecast: $ECL Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECL. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 260.0 for ECL.

$ECL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $268.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $260.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 04/02/2025

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $17,216,728 .

. LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575

NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 9,930 shares for an estimated $2,519,737

MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572

GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 2,234 shares for an estimated $565,202

ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $473,490

TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035

DAVID MACLENNAN has made 2 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $231,678 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 689 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 799 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

