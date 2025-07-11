New Analyst Forecast: $ECG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECG. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ECG.

$ECG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ECG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ECG forecast page.

$ECG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $83.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $68.0 on 05/15/2025

$ECG Insider Trading Activity

$ECG insiders have traded $ECG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD A RYAN purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $53,235

MAXIMILLIAN J MARCY (VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $50,693

ROCCA MICHAEL DELLA purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $49,943

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.